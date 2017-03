Survivor (2000)

Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Adventure, Game-Show, Reality-TV

Directors:

Writer: Charlie Parsons – (creator)

Cast: Jeff Probst – Himself – Host – (432 episodes, 2000-2014), Rob Mariano – Himself – Chapera Tribe/Himself – Maraamu Tribe/Himself – Ometepe Tribe/Himself – Villains Tribe/Himself/Himself – Murlonio Tribe/Himself – Chaboga Mogo Tribe/Himself – Maraamu/Himself – Rotu Tribe/Soliantu Tribes/Chaboga Mogo Tribes/Himself – 18 Days – Villains Tribe/Himself – Audience Member/Himself – Chapera/Himself – Fourth Nominee/Himself – Mogo Mogo/Himself – Rotu/Mogo Mogo Tribes/Rotu/Rotu Tribes – (59 episodes, 2002-2013), Rupert Boneham – Himself – Heroes Tribe/Himself – Drake Tribe/Himself/Himself – Chaboga Mogo Tribe/Himself – Saboga Tribe/Himself – Second Juror/Himself – Chapera Tribe/Himself – Yin Yang Tribe/Chapera Tribes/Himself – Balboa Tribe/Himself – Drake/Himself – Galang Tribe & Redemption Island/Himself – Saboga/Balboa Tribes/Chaboga Mogo Tribes/Drake Tribes/Himself – Audience Member/Himself – Chaboga Mogo Tribe – Sixth Juror/Himself – Chapera/Himself – Mogo Mogo/Himself – Morgan/Himself – Redemption Island/Himself – Seventh Juror – 36 Days – Heroes/Himself – The Jury/Himself – Third Nominee/Mogo Mogo Tribes/Morgan Tribes/Yin Yang Tribes – (54 episodes, 2003-2013), Jerri Manthey – Herself – Villains Tribe/Herself – Saboga Tribe/Herself/Herself – Ogakor Tribe/Herself – Second Juror/Herself – Mogo Mogo Tribe/Herself – Yin Yang Tribe/Barramundi Tribes/Herself – Barramundi Tribe/Herself – Ogakor/Herself – Saboga/Mogo Mogo Tribes/Chapera Tribes/Herself – Mogo Mogo/Herself – Ninth Juror – 38 Days – Villains/Herself – Sitting in Audience/Herself – Yin Yang Tribe & The Jury/Yin Yang Tribes – (52 episodes, 2001-2010)

Plot: A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars.