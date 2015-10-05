The Good Wife (2009)
Rating: 8.2/10
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Directors:
Writer:
Cast: Julianna Margulies – Alicia Florrick – (114 episodes, 2009-2014), Chris Noth – Peter Florrick – (76 episodes, 2009-2014), Josh Charles – Will Gardner – (106 episodes, 2009-2014), Matt Czuchry – Cary Agos – (114 episodes, 2009-2014)
Plot: Alicia has been a good wife to her husband, a former state’s attorney. After a very humiliating sex and corruption scandal, he is behind bars. She must now provide for her family and returns to work as a litigator in a law firm.
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Directors:
Writer:
Cast: Julianna Margulies – Alicia Florrick – (114 episodes, 2009-2014), Chris Noth – Peter Florrick – (76 episodes, 2009-2014), Josh Charles – Will Gardner – (106 episodes, 2009-2014), Matt Czuchry – Cary Agos – (114 episodes, 2009-2014)
Plot: Alicia has been a good wife to her husband, a former state’s attorney. After a very humiliating sex and corruption scandal, he is behind bars. She must now provide for her family and returns to work as a litigator in a law firm.
Leave a Reply