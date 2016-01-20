Shades of Blue (2016)

Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Crime, Drama

Directors:

Writer: Adi Hasak

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Warren Kole, Dayo Okeniyi, Hampton Fluker

Plot: The series stars Jennifer Lopez as the main character Harlee Santos, a single-mother NYPD officer, who is forced to work in the FBI’s anti-corruption task force, whilst dealing with her own financial problems.