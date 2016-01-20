FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
Shades of Blue (2016)
Shades of Blue
Rating: 6.5/10
Genre: Crime, Drama
Directors:
Writer: Adi Hasak
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Warren Kole, Dayo Okeniyi, Hampton Fluker
Plot: The series stars Jennifer Lopez as the main character Harlee Santos, a single-mother NYPD officer, who is forced to work in the FBI’s anti-corruption task force, whilst dealing with her own financial problems.

