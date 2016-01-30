Saving Hope (2012)

Rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Directors:

Writer: Malcolm MacRury – (creator), Morwyn Brebner – (creator)

Cast: Erica Durance – Dr. Alex Reid – (40 episodes, 2012-2014), Julia Taylor Ross – Dr. Maggie Lin – (40 episodes, 2012-2014), Kristopher Turner – Dr. Gavin Murphy – (40 episodes, 2012-2014), Michael Shanks – Dr. Charlie Harris – (40 episodes, 2012-2014)

Plot: A supernatural medical drama that centers around the lives of the doctors and nurses of Hope Zion Hospital.