FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
NCIS: Los Angeles (2009)
NCIS: Los Angeles
Rating: 6.8/10
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Directors:
Writer: Shane Brennan – (creator)
Cast: Chris O’Donnell – G. Callen – (122 episodes, 2009-2014), LL Cool J – Sam Hanna – (122 episodes, 2009-2014), Daniela Ruah – Kensi Blye – (121 episodes, 2009-2014), Barrett Foa – Eric Beale – (121 episodes, 2009-2014)
Plot: The Naval Criminal Investigation Service’s Office of Special Projects takes on the undercover work and the hard to crack cases in LA. Key agents are G. Callen and Sam Hanna, streets kids risen through the ranks.

Watch for Free on Global


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.