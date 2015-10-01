FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
Mr. Robot (2015)
Rating: 9.0/10
Genre: Crime, Drama
Directors:
Writer: Sam Esmail
Cast: Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin
Plot: Follows a young computer programmer who suffers from social anxiety disorder and forms connections through hacking. He’s recruited by a mysterious anarchist, who calls himself Mr. Robot.

