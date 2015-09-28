Hawaii Five-0 (2010)

Rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Directors:

Writer: Leonard Freeman – (creator)

Cast: Alex O’Loughlin – Steve McGarrett – (94 episodes, 2010-2014), Scott Caan – Danny ‘Danno’ Williams – (94 episodes, 2010-2014), Daniel Dae Kim – Chin Ho Kelly – (94 episodes, 2010-2014), Grace Park – Kono Kalakaua – (94 episodes, 2010-2014)

Plot: Steve McGarrett returns home to Oahu, in order to find his father’s killer. The governor offers him the chance to run his own task force (Five-0). Steve’s team is joined by Chin Ho Kelly, Danny “Danno” Williams, and Kono Kalakaua.