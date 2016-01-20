Haven (2010)

Rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Directors: T.W. Peacocke

Writer:

Cast: Emily Rose – Audrey Parker/Lexie the former Audrey Parker/Lexie – (52 episodes, 2010-2013), Lucas Bryant – Nathan Wuornos – (52 episodes, 2010-2013), Eric Balfour – Duke Crocker – (52 episodes, 2010-2013), Richard Donat – Vince Teagues – (38 episodes, 2010-2013)

Plot: A shrewd FBI agent with a lost past who arrives in the small town of Haven, Maine, to solve the murder…