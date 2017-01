Empire (2015)

Rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Drama, Music

Directors:

Writer:

Cast: Lizzy Leigh – Club Girl/Dancer/NY Club Girl/Pedestrian – (2 episodes, 2015), Jussie Smollett – Jamal Lyon – (13 episodes, 2015), Trai Byers – Andre Lyon – (13 episodes, 2015), Kaitlin Doubleday – Rhonda Lyon – (13 episodes, 2015)

Plot: A unique family drama set in the world of a hip hop empire.