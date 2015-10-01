Criminal Minds (2005)
Rating: 8.2/10
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Directors:
Writer:
Cast: Shemar Moore – Derek Morgan – (211 episodes, 2005-2014), Matthew Gray Gubler – Dr. Spencer Reid – (211 episodes, 2005-2014), Thomas Gibson – Aaron Hotchner – (211 episodes, 2005-2014), Kirsten Vangsness – Penelope Garcia – (209 episodes, 2005-2014)
Plot: The cases of the BAU an elite group of profilers that analyze the nation’s most dangerous criminal minds in an effort to anticipate their next moves before they strike again.
Leave a Reply