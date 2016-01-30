FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
Code Black (2015)
Code Black
Rating: 6.9/10
Genre: Drama
Directors: David Semel
Writer: Michael Seitzman
Cast: Melanie Chandra, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Angela Relucio, Marcia Gay Harden
Plot: The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

