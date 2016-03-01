FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
Castle (2009)
Castle
Rating: 8.3/10
Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama, Mystery
Directors:
Writer:
Cast: Nathan Fillion – Richard Castle/Joe Flynn – (131 episodes, 2009-2014), Stana Katic – Kate Beckett/Vera Mulqueen – (131 episodes, 2009-2014), Jon Huertas – Javier Esposito/Daniel Santos/Dempsey’s Cuban – (131 episodes, 2009-2014), Seamus Dever – Kevin Ryan/Dempsey’s Irishman/Fenton O’Connell – (131 episodes, 2009-2014)
Plot: After a serial killer imitates the plots of his novels, successful mystery novelist Richard “Rick” Castle gets permission from the Mayor of New York City to tag along with an NYPD homicide investigation team for research purposes.

