The Mindy Project (2012)

Rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Comedy

Directors:

Writer:

Cast: Mindy Kaling – Mindy Lahiri/Dr. Mindy Lahiri – (50 episodes, 2012-2014), Chris Messina – Danny Castellano/Dr. Danny Castellano – (49 episodes, 2012-2014), Ed Weeks – Jeremy Reed/Dr. Jeremy Reed – (47 episodes, 2012-2014), Ike Barinholtz – Morgan Tookers – (47 episodes, 2012-2014)

Plot: A young Ob/Gyn doctor balances her personal and professional life, surrounded by quirky co-workers in a small office.