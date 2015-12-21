FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
The Big Bang Theory (2007)
The Big Bang Theory
Rating: 8.6/10
Genre: Comedy
Directors:
Writer:
Cast: Johnny Galecki – Leonard Hofstadter – (184 episodes, 2007-2015), Jim Parsons – Sheldon Cooper – (184 episodes, 2007-2015), Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting – Penny – (183 episodes, 2007-2015), Simon Helberg – Howard Wolowitz – (183 episodes, 2007-2015)
Plot: A woman who moves into an apartment across the hall from two brilliant but socially awkward physicists shows them how little they know about life outside of the laboratory.

2 comments on “The Big Bang Theory
  1. steven jamieson says:
    May 26, 2015 at 15:24

    very cool

  2. Mani says:
    January 11, 2016 at 21:32

    Love this website as we can watch TV without having a TV. online in system. . my friends recommended and i will do it too…

