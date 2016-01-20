Schitt’s Creek (2015)
Rating: 7.2/10
Genre: Comedy
Directors: Jerry Ciccoritti, Paul Fox
Writer: Eugene Levy, Dan Levy
Cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy
Plot: When rich video store magnate Johnny Rose, his soap star wife Moira and their two kids, son David and socialite daughter Alexis suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt’s Creek.
