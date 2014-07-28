Kenny vs. Spenny (2002)

Rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Comedy, Game-Show, Reality-TV

Directors:

Writer: Kenny Hotz – (creator), Spencer Rice – (creator)

Cast: Kenny Hotz – Himself – (88 episodes, 2002-2010), Spencer Rice – Himself – (88 episodes, 2002-2010), Tzafi Hotz – Kenny’s mom – (17 episodes, 2005-2010), Sebastian Cluer – Himself/B-Dog – (16 episodes, 2003-2010)

Plot: Two best friends, Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice, face each other in various competitions. At the end of each episode, the loser gets humiliated.