Kenny vs. Spenny (2002)
Kenny vs. Spenny

Rating: 7.9/10
Genre: Comedy, Game-Show, Reality-TV
Directors:
Writer: Kenny Hotz – (creator), Spencer Rice – (creator)
Cast: Kenny Hotz – Himself – (88 episodes, 2002-2010), Spencer Rice – Himself – (88 episodes, 2002-2010), Tzafi Hotz – Kenny’s mom – (17 episodes, 2005-2010), Sebastian Cluer – Himself/B-Dog – (16 episodes, 2003-2010)
Plot: Two best friends, Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice, face each other in various competitions. At the end of each episode, the loser gets humiliated.


One comment on “Kenny vs. Spenny
