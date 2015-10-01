The Goldbergs (2013)

Rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Comedy

Directors:

Writer: Adam F. Goldberg – (creator)

Cast: Wendi McLendon-Covey – Beverly Goldberg – (29 episodes, 2013-2014), George Segal – Albert ‘Pops’ Solomon – (29 episodes, 2013-2014), Jeff Garlin – Murray Goldberg – (29 episodes, 2013-2014), Sean Giambrone – Adam Goldberg – (29 episodes, 2013-2014)

Plot: Before there were parenting blogs, trophies for showing up, and peanut allergies, there was a simpler time called the ’80s…