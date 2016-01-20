2 Broke Girls (2011)

Rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Comedy

Directors:

Writer: Michael Patrick King – (creator), Whitney Cummings – (creator)

Cast: Kat Dennings – Max Black – (72 episodes, 2011-2014), Beth Behrs – Caroline Channing – (72 episodes, 2011-2014), Garrett Morris – Earl – (72 episodes, 2011-2014), Jonathan Kite – Oleg – (72 episodes, 2011-2014)

Plot: Two young women waitressing at a greasy spoon diner strike up an unlikely friendship in the hopes of launching a successful business – if only they can raise the cash.