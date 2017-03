Once Upon a Time (2011)

Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Romance

Directors: David Barrett

Writer:

Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin – Mary Margaret Blanchard/Snow White – (71 episodes, 2011-2014), Jennifer Morrison – Emma Swan – (71 episodes, 2011-2014), Lana Parrilla – Regina Mills/Evil Queen – (71 episodes, 2011-2014), Josh Dallas – David Nolan/Prince Charming – (71 episodes, 2011-2014)

Plot: A woman with a troubled past is drawn to a New England town where fairy tales are to be believed.