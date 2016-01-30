FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
Legends of Tomorrow (2016)
Legends of Tomorrow
Rating: 8.0/10
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi
Directors:
Writer: Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer
Cast: Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Arthur Darvill
Plot: Focuses on time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter, who has to recruit a rag-tag team of heroes and villains to help prevent an apocalypse that could impact not only Earth, but all of time.

