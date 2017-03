Angels & Demons (2009)

Rating: 6.7/10

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Directors: Ron Howard

Writer: David Koepp – (screenplay) and, Akiva Goldsman – (screenplay) …

Cast: Tom Hanks – Robert Langdon, Ewan McGregor – Camerlengo Patrick McKenna, Ayelet Zurer – Vittoria Vetra, Stellan SkarsgĂ„rd – Commander Richter

Plot: Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon works to solve a murder and prevent a terrorist act against the Vatican.