The Faculty (1998)
The Faculty
Rating: 6.4/10
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
Directors: Robert Rodriguez
Writer: David Wechter, Bruce Kimmel
Cast: Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Laura Harris, Josh Hartnett
Plot: Students suspect that their teachers are aliens after bizarre occurrences.

