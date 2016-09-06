Ghostbusters II (1989)

Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Directors: Ivan Reitman

Writer: Dan Aykroyd – (characters) and, Harold Ramis – (characters) …

Cast: Bill Murray – Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd – Dr. Raymond Stantz, Sigourney Weaver – Dana Barrett, Harold Ramis – Dr. Egon Spengler

Plot: The discovery of a massive river of ectoplasm and a resurgence of spectral activity allows the staff of Ghostbusters to revive the business.