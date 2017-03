Flatliners (1990)

Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Directors: Joel Schumacher

Writer: Peter Filardi – (written by)

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland – Nelson, Kevin Bacon – David Labraccio, Julia Roberts – Dr. Rachel Mannus, William Baldwin – Dr. Joe Hurley

Plot: Four Medical students experiment on “near death” experiences that involve past tragedies until the dark consequences begin to jeopardize their lives.