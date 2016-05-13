Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Rating: 4.9/10

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Directors: Joe Chappelle

Writer: Debra Hill, John Carpenter

Cast: Donald Pleasence, Paul Rudd, Marianne Hagan, Mitchell Ryan

Plot: Six years after Michael Myers last terrorized Haddonfield, he returns there in pursuit of his niece, Jamie Lloyd, who has escaped with her newborn child, for which Michael and a mysterious cult have sinister plans.