Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)
Rating: 4.9/10
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Directors: Joe Chappelle
Writer: Debra Hill, John Carpenter
Cast: Donald Pleasence, Paul Rudd, Marianne Hagan, Mitchell Ryan
Plot: Six years after Michael Myers last terrorized Haddonfield, he returns there in pursuit of his niece, Jamie Lloyd, who has escaped with her newborn child, for which Michael and a mysterious cult have sinister plans.
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Directors: Joe Chappelle
Writer: Debra Hill, John Carpenter
Cast: Donald Pleasence, Paul Rudd, Marianne Hagan, Mitchell Ryan
Plot: Six years after Michael Myers last terrorized Haddonfield, he returns there in pursuit of his niece, Jamie Lloyd, who has escaped with her newborn child, for which Michael and a mysterious cult have sinister plans.
Leave a Reply