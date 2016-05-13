Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Rating: 5.7/10

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Directors: Steve Miner

Writer: Debra Hill, John Carpenter

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Josh Hartnett, Adam Arkin, Michelle Williams

Plot: Laurie Strode, now the dean of a Northern California private school with an assumed name, must battle the Shape one last time and now the life of her own son hangs in the balance.