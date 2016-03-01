FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
Christine (1983)
Christine
Rating: 6.6/10
Genre: Action, Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Directors: John Carpenter
Writer: Stephen King, Bill Phillips
Cast: Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky
Plot: A nerdish boy buys a strange car with an evil mind of its own and his nature starts to change to reflect it.

Watch for Free on crackle


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.