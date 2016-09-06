Dracula (1992)
Rating: 7.5/10
Genre: Horror, Romance
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Writer: Bram Stoker – (novel), James V. Hart – (screenplay)
Cast: Gary Oldman – Dracula, Winona Ryder – Mina Murray/Elisabeta, Anthony Hopkins – Professor Abraham Van Helsing, Keanu Reeves – Jonathan Harker
Plot: The vampire comes to England to seduce a visitor’s fiancée and inflict havoc in the foreign land.
Genre: Horror, Romance
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Writer: Bram Stoker – (novel), James V. Hart – (screenplay)
Cast: Gary Oldman – Dracula, Winona Ryder – Mina Murray/Elisabeta, Anthony Hopkins – Professor Abraham Van Helsing, Keanu Reeves – Jonathan Harker
Plot: The vampire comes to England to seduce a visitor’s fiancée and inflict havoc in the foreign land.
Leave a Reply