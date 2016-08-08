30 Days of Night (2007)

Rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Directors: David Slade

Writer: Steve Niles – (screenplay) and, Stuart Beattie – (screenplay) …

Cast: Josh Hartnett – Eben Oleson, Melissa George – Stella Oleson, Danny Huston – Marlow, Ben Foster – The Stranger

Plot: After an Alaskan town is plunged into darkness for a month, it is attacked by a bloodthirsty gang of vampires.