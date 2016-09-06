FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
Heavy Metal (1981)
Heavy Metal
Rating: 6.7/10
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Directors: Gerald Potterton
Writer: Daniel Goldberg, Len Blum
Cast: Richard Romanus, John Candy, Joe Flaherty, Don Francks
Plot: A glowing orb terrorizes a young girl with a collection of stories of dark fantasy, eroticism and horror.

