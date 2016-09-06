Stand by Me (1986)
Rating: 8.1/10
Genre: Adventure, Drama
Directors: Rob Reiner
Writer: Stephen King – (novel), Raynold Gideon – (screenplay) …
Cast: Wil Wheaton – Gordie Lachance, River Phoenix – Chris Chambers, Corey Feldman – Teddy Duchamp, Jerry O’Connell – Vern Tessio
Plot: After the death of a friend, a writer recounts a boyhood journey to find the body of a missing boy.
Genre: Adventure, Drama
Directors: Rob Reiner
Writer: Stephen King – (novel), Raynold Gideon – (screenplay) …
Cast: Wil Wheaton – Gordie Lachance, River Phoenix – Chris Chambers, Corey Feldman – Teddy Duchamp, Jerry O’Connell – Vern Tessio
Plot: After the death of a friend, a writer recounts a boyhood journey to find the body of a missing boy.
Leave a Reply