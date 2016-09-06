Poetic Justice (1993)
Rating: 5.9/10
Genre: Drama, Romance
Directors: John Singleton
Writer: John Singleton
Cast: Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Regina King, Joe Torry
Plot: In this film, we see the world through the eyes of main character Justice, a young African-American poet. A mail carrier invites a few friends along for a long overnight delivery run.
