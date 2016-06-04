FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
Legends of the Fall
Rating: 7.5/10
Genre: Drama, Romance, War, Western
Directors: Edward Zwick
Writer: Susan Shilliday – (screenplay) and, William D. Wittliff – (as Bill Wittliff) – (screenplay) …
Cast: Brad Pitt – Tristan Ludlow, Anthony Hopkins – Col. William Ludlow, Aidan Quinn – Alfred Ludlow, Julia Ormond – Susannah Fincannon
Plot: Epic tale of three brothers and their father living in the remote wilderness of 1900s USA and how their lives are affected by nature, history, war, and love.

