Legends of the Fall (1994)

Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Drama, Romance, War, Western

Directors: Edward Zwick

Writer: Susan Shilliday – (screenplay) and, William D. Wittliff – (as Bill Wittliff) – (screenplay) …

Cast: Brad Pitt – Tristan Ludlow, Anthony Hopkins – Col. William Ludlow, Aidan Quinn – Alfred Ludlow, Julia Ormond – Susannah Fincannon

Plot: Epic tale of three brothers and their father living in the remote wilderness of 1900s USA and how their lives are affected by nature, history, war, and love.