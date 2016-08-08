La Bamba (1987)

Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music

Directors: Luis Valdez

Writer: Luis Valdez

Cast: Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales, Rosanna DeSoto, Elizabeth Peña

Plot: Biographical story of the rise from nowhere of early rock and roll singer Ritchie Valens who died at age 17 in a plane crash with Buddy Holly and the Big Bopper.