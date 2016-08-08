FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
La Bamba (1987)
La Bamba
Rating: 6.8/10
Genre: Biography, Drama, Music
Directors: Luis Valdez
Writer: Luis Valdez
Cast: Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales, Rosanna DeSoto, Elizabeth Peña
Plot: Biographical story of the rise from nowhere of early rock and roll singer Ritchie Valens who died at age 17 in a plane crash with Buddy Holly and the Big Bopper.

Watch for Free on crackle


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.