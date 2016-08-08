Fat City (1972)
Rating: 7.5/10
Genre: Drama, Sport
Directors: John Huston
Writer: Leonard Gardner – (screenplay), Leonard Gardner – (novel)
Cast: Stacy Keach – Tully, Jeff Bridges – Ernie, Susan Tyrrell – Oma, Candy Clark – Faye
Plot: Two men, working as professional boxers, come to blows when their careers each begin to take opposite momentum.
Genre: Drama, Sport
Directors: John Huston
Writer: Leonard Gardner – (screenplay), Leonard Gardner – (novel)
Cast: Stacy Keach – Tully, Jeff Bridges – Ernie, Susan Tyrrell – Oma, Candy Clark – Faye
Plot: Two men, working as professional boxers, come to blows when their careers each begin to take opposite momentum.
Leave a Reply