FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
Fat City (1972)
Fat City
Rating: 7.5/10
Genre: Drama, Sport
Directors: John Huston
Writer: Leonard Gardner – (screenplay), Leonard Gardner – (novel)
Cast: Stacy Keach – Tully, Jeff Bridges – Ernie, Susan Tyrrell – Oma, Candy Clark – Faye
Plot: Two men, working as professional boxers, come to blows when their careers each begin to take opposite momentum.

Watch for Free on crackle


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.