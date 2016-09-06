Ali (2001)

Rating: 6.7/10

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Directors: Michael Mann

Writer: Gregory Allen Howard – (story), Stephen J. Rivele – (screenplay) …

Cast: Will Smith – Cassius Clay/Cassius X/Muhammad Ali, Jamie Foxx – Drew ‘Bundini’ Brown, Jon Voight – Howard Cosell, Mario Van Peebles – Malcolm X

Plot: A biography of sports legend, Muhammad Ali, from his early days to his days in the ring.