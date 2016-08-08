Time Bandits (1981)

Rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Directors: Terry Gilliam

Writer: Michael Palin – (written by) &, Terry Gilliam – (written by)

Cast: Sean Connery – King Agamemnon/Fireman, Shelley Duvall – Dame Pansy/Pansy, John Cleese – Robin Hood, Katherine Helmond – Mrs. Ogre

Plot: A young boy accidentally joins a band of dwarves as they jump from era to era looking for treasure to steal.