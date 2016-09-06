The Big Chill (1983)

Rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Directors: Lawrence Kasdan

Writer: Lawrence Kasdan – (written by) &, Barbara Benedek – (written by)

Cast: Tom Berenger – Sam Weber, Glenn Close – Sarah Cooper, Jeff Goldblum – Michael Gold, William Hurt – Nick Carlton

Plot: A group of seven former college friends gather for a weekend reunion at a South Carolina winter house after the funeral of one of their friends.