Saving Silverman (2001)

Rating: 5.9/10

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance

Directors: Dennis Dugan

Writer: Hank Nelken – (written by) &, Greg DePaul – (written by)

Cast: Jason Biggs – Darren, Steve Zahn – Wayne, Jack Black – J.D., Amanda Peet – Judith

Plot: A pair of buddies conspire to save their best friend from marrying the wrong woman.