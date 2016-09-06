FavoriteLoadingAdd to Watchlist
The House Bunny (2008)
The House Bunny
Rating: 5.5/10
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Directors: Fred Wolf
Writer: Karen McCullah – (written by) &, Kirsten Smith – (written by)
Cast: Anna Faris – Shelley Darlingson, Colin Hanks – Oliver, Emma Stone – Natalie, Kat Dennings – Mona
Plot: After Playboy bunny Shelley is kicked out of the playboy mansion, she finds a job as the house mother for a sorority full of socially awkward girls.

