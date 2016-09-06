The House Bunny (2008)

Rating: 5.5/10

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Directors: Fred Wolf

Writer: Karen McCullah – (written by) &, Kirsten Smith – (written by)

Cast: Anna Faris – Shelley Darlingson, Colin Hanks – Oliver, Emma Stone – Natalie, Kat Dennings – Mona

Plot: After Playboy bunny Shelley is kicked out of the playboy mansion, she finds a job as the house mother for a sorority full of socially awkward girls.