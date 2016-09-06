Click (2006)

Rating: 6.4/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Directors: Frank Coraci

Writer: Steve Koren – (written by) &, Mark O’Keefe – (written by)

Cast: Adam Sandler – Michael Newman, Kate Beckinsale – Donna Newman, Christopher Walken – Morty, David Hasselhoff – Ammer

Plot: A workaholic architect finds a universal remote that allows him to fast-forward and rewind to different parts of his life. Complications arise when the remote starts to overrule his choices.