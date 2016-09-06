Nice Dreams (1981)

Rating: 6.0/10

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Directors: Tommy Chong – (as Thomas Chong)

Writer: Tommy Chong – (as Thomas Chong) – (written by) &, Cheech Marin – (as Richard ‘Cheech’ Marin) – (written by)

Cast: Cheech Marin – (as Richard ‘Cheech’ Marin) – Cheech, Tommy Chong – Chong, Benita Barrie – Mrs. Del Whacko, Owner Casa Del Whacko, Sandra Bernhard – Girl Nut

Plot: Disguised as ice cream vendors, Cheech and Chong make–and subsequently lose–millions of dollars selling a batch of marijuana with an unusual side effect.