Assassination of a High School President (2008)

Rating: 6.3/10

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Mystery

Directors: Brett Simon

Writer: Kevin Jakubowski – (written by) &, Tim Calpin – (written by)

Cast: Reece Thompson – (as Reece Daniel Thompson) – Bobby Funke, Mischa Barton – Francesca Fachini, Bruce Willis – Principal Jared T. Kirkpatrick, Michael Rapaport – Coach Z

Plot: At a Catholic high school, the popular girl teams up with a sophomore newspaper reporter to investigate a case of stolen SAT exams. Once the duo target their suspects, a larger conspiracy is unearthed.