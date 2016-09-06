Last Action Hero (1993)

Rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Directors: John McTiernan

Writer: Zak Penn – (story) &, Adam Leff – (story) …

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger – Jack Slater, F. Murray Abraham – John Practice, Art Carney – Frank, Charles Dance – Benedict

Plot: With the help of a magic ticket, a young film fan is transported into the fictional world of his favorite action film character.