Gladiator (1992)

Rating: 6.4/10

Genre: Action, Drama, Sport

Directors: Rowdy Herrington

Writer: Djordje Milicevic, Robert Mark Kamen

Cast: Cuba Gooding Jr., Brian Dennehy, James Marshall, Richard Lexsee

Plot: Tommy Riley has moved with his dad to Chicago from a ‘nice place’. He keeps to himself, goes to school. However, after a street fight he is noticed and quickly falls into the world of illegal underground boxing – where punches can kill.